Zubair Umar likely to join PTI, party leaders confirm

He is former Sindh governor and spokesman for Nawaz Sharif

Thu, 05 Jun 2025 01:21:23 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Zubair Umar, former Sindh governor and spokesman for Nawaz Sharif, is expected to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), according to sources.

Zubair Umar has concluded consultation with PTI patron-in-chief with regard to joining his party. The PTI leader has given him a green signal to become the part of PTI.

PTI’s senior leadership has confirmed the development, adding the matter will be presented in the political committee of the party in coming days.

