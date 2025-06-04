Art exhibition at Lahore Museum pays tribute to Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos

Art Exhibition honours role of Pakistan Army in the war against India

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A special art exhibition honouring the Pakistan Army and Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos was held at the Lahore Museum, showcasing powerful expressions of patriotism through student artwork.

The exhibition was formally inaugurated by Secretary Tourism Farid Ahmed Tarar, who praised the artistic contributions of students from Punjab University.

Through their artwork, the students creatively expressed their love for the country and paid tribute to the armed forces.

Farid Ahmed Tarar toured the exhibition, engaging with the young artists and discussing the inspirations and stories behind their work.

He commended the students for their creativity, passion, and national spirit, stating that the exhibition reflects both the imaginative potential of youth and their deep connection to national identity.

The secretary further noted that cultural programmes like this play a vital role in the promotion of tourism, heritage, and cultural values, describing them as the backbone of Pakistan’s cultural development.