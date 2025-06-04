Major reshuffle expected in KP cabinet

Summary has been sent to the Governor to appoint former Nazim of Peshawar

Updated On: Wed, 04 Jun 2025 21:26:40 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – A large scale reshuffle has been decided in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet.

The government sources said preparations for the appointment of two new special assistants had been completed, and final consultations with the leadership were underway.

Sources indicate that a summary has been sent to the Governor to appoint former Nazim of Peshawar, Muhammad Asim, as Special Assistant.

There is also a possibility that former Speaker of the Provincial Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, will be appointed as a Special Assistant.

In addition, portfolios for Irrigation, Local Government, Public Health, Higher Education, and Education departments are also expected to be changed.

The sources further revealed that three members were likely to be removed from the provincial cabinet due to unsatisfactory performance.

