PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

Accompanying the Prime Minister will be Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir

Published On: Wed, 04 Jun 2025 15:23:25 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to depart for Saudi Arabia tomorrow (Thursday), sources confirmed.

Accompanying the Prime Minister will be Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, along with Federal Ministers Khawaja Asif, Ishaq Dar, and Atta Tarar.

According to sources, PM Shehbaz will spend Eidul Azha in Saudi Arabia and is also expected to express gratitude to the Saudi government during the visit.