PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Saudi Arabia today

Accompanying the Prime Minister will be Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to depart for Saudi Arabia on Thursday (today), sources confirmed.

Accompanying the Prime Minister will be Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, along with Federal Ministers Khawaja Asif, Ishaq Dar, and Atta Tarar.

According to sources, PM Shehbaz will spend Eidul Azha in Saudi Arabia and is also expected to express gratitude to the Saudi government during the visit.

The prime minister will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. They will hold talks on trade and investment. The PM will thank the Saudi leadership for its constructive role in minimising Pak-India tensions.

This visit underscores the deep-rooted, time-tested ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, anchored in shared faith, mutual respect, and strategic partnership.

It reaffirms the leadership’s commitment to deepening economic and diplomatic engagement, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and Pakistan’s development priorities.

The PM’s visit is expected to further solidify Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations and open new avenues for multifaceted collaboration.