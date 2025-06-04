CM Gandapur effectively advocated for KP's rights during Peshawar Jirga: Barrister Saif

Says terrorism not an issue for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but for entire country

Wed, 04 Jun 2025 11:32:31 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said on Wednesday that KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur effectively advocated for the province's rights during the Peshawar Jirga.

In his statement, Saif said that the federal leadership was once again informed about the transfer of funds for the merged districts and the issue of Net Hydel Profit.

He expressed hope that the federal government would now promptly transfer the funds to the province, adding that the merged districts are now an official part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, making the transfer of funds essential.

He further stated that delays in fund transfers hinder the development of the merged districts.

Addressing the deprivations of these districts is a shared responsibility of both the federal and provincial governments, and their development is key to eliminating terrorism.

The provincial information adviser also emphasised that terrorism is not just an issue for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but for the entire country. He demanded that the outstanding dues of the Net Hydel Profit also be paid immediately, warning that depriving one province of development is harmful to the federation.

