Pakistani delegation arrives in Washington to expose Indian aggression

9-member delegation travelled to Washington via train

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) — A Pakistani diplomatic delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has arrived in Washington D.C. after completing its visit to New York, with the mission of exposing Indian aggression on international platforms.

According to sources, the 9-member delegation travelled to Washington via train, where it was received by senior officials from the Pakistani Embassy at the railway station.

The delegation will remain in Washington until June 6 and is scheduled to meet with U.S. officials and prominent think tanks to present Pakistan’s case on regional issues.

During his Washington visit, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to brief the media and U.S. authorities about India’s water aggression and provocative actions, urging them to take note of the growing threats to regional stability.

He will also thank the Trump administration for its past offer to mediate on the Kashmir dispute, and push for a peaceful resolution in line with UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

In New York, the delegation met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the President of the General Assembly, members of the UN Security Council, and ambassadors from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Bilawal Bhutto urged Guterres to play an active role in restoring the Indus Waters Treaty and maintaining peace in the region.

The delegation also held talks with the French Permanent Representative and other key officials to highlight India’s increasing hostility and its potential impact on South Asian stability.