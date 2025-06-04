Hot, dry weather forecast in plain areas during Eid days

(Web Desk) - Very hot and dry weather is likely to persist in most plain areas of the country during Eidul Azha, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Met Office said rain, coupled with thunderstorms and dust storms, was likely in the upper parts of the country on June 3 and 4.

The weather department predicted that moist currents are penetrating the northeastern parts of the country, and a westerly wave is also likely to approach the upper parts on June 3.

Under the influence of this weather system, the PMD said duststorms, rain accompanied by thunderstorms, isolated heavy falls, and hailstorms were forecast in several areas.

These include Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Mansehra, Battagram, Shangla, Kohistan, and Abbottabad from June 2 to 5, with occasional gaps.

Heavy showers and hailstorms may hit several parts of the country on June 3 and 4.

Among the affected areas are Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh.

Similar weather is also likely in Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, Bannu, Karak, and Waziristan.

The PMD added that a duststorm was expected in southern Punjab during the same period, adding that rain, coupled with thunderstorms, was also forecast for the Eid in Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, and Mansehra

The Met Office warned that windstorms, hailstorms, and lightning may damage loose structures like electric poles, trees, vehicles and solar panels in the upper and central parts of the country.

Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities keeping in view the weather conditions.

The PMD has advised the general public, commuters and tourists to take precautionary measures during the weather activity.