Probe underway to fix responsibility for jailbreak: Sindh CM

Pakistan Pakistan Probe underway to fix responsibility for jailbreak: Sindh CM

Decision to evacuate prisoners from barracks due to earthquake was wrong

Follow on Published On: Wed, 04 Jun 2025 03:26:08 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has shown concern over the Malir jailbreak incident, sounding a warning that the Sindh government is thoroughly investigating the matter to fix responsibility for negligence.

The provincial chief executive urged the escapees to surrender, otherwise they will face strict action.

Murad Ali Shah said that the decision to evacuate prisoners from the barracks due to earthquake was wrong, adding the incident will be investigated, and those responsible will be punished.

The CM said the escapees were not involved in a major crime, adding they were involved in minor crimes.

‘One prisoner was killed in a shooting incident during the prisoner escape,’ the CM said.

It should be noted that during the earthquake tremors in Karachi, 216 prisoners escaped from Malir Jail by breaking the walls. The prisoners snatched weapons from the police officers and opened fire.

During the firing, one prisoner was killed and 5 were injured. Three FC personnel were also injured, and 87 prisoners were re-arrested from different areas, and 9 suspects were also taken into custody.