CPNE dedicates annual press freedom report to martyred journalists

Pakistan's ranking falls two points on global index; calls grow to review harsh cyber laws

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) on Tuesday launched its annual Press Freedom Report for the year 2024–25, dedicating it to journalists who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The launch ceremony, attended by senior journalists and human rights activists, marked the release of CPNE’s annual assessment of the state of media freedom in the country.

According to the report, Pakistan has dropped two positions in the 2024 Global Press Freedom Index and now ranks 152nd globally.

The report strongly criticised the current coalition government for failing to uphold press freedoms, pointing to the stricter implementation of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2025. It noted that the government has enacted more restrictive media laws than those in place since 2016.

In particular, the report highlighted delays in advertising payments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a growing trend of legal cases being filed against journalists and social media users. The Quetta Press Club, it said, also faced attempts at closure.

Speaking at the event, CPNE President Kazim Khan reaffirmed the council’s commitment to press freedom. “We dedicate this report to our martyred colleagues and promise their families that justice will be pursued,” he said, adding that the CPNE’s press freedom committee finalises the report each year.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) president, who also addressed the gathering, urged the Pakistani government to review PECA through a consultative process involving key stakeholders. “No democracy is complete without a free press,” he remarked.

The IFJ’s Secretary General expressed concern over the threats faced by journalists in Pakistan and reiterated support for CPNE and the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), stressing the need for urgent reforms to protect press freedom and the safety of media workers.