Malir jailbreak: Sindh govt launches inquiry, DIG, superintendent suspended

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has Malir jailbreak episode in Malir a grave and concerning incident and said the investigation into the matter has began.

Addressing a presser on the incident which unfolded in the Malir Jail, the minister said a two-member committee has been formed including the Commissioner and Additional IG Karachi. The committee would present its findings to the chief minister.

Memon said all the prisoners should surrender in 24 hours while highlighting that those who came back in this time would face no investigation. He said those prisoners who do not come back would face a further seven-year imprisonment due to the prison break.

Calling the incident serious, he said the government has appointed a new IG jail today. The police, he said, also apprehended the 79 fugitive prisoners yesterday and the Sindh Home Minister also visited yesterday to look on the matter.

He said once inquiry report is out, all the matter will become crystal clear as who were these prisoners who escaped. Moreover, he also requested the parents of escaped prisoners to cooperate with the police.

Also, he said the Sindh government has started new projects in Karachi adding the Jam Sadiq flyover was a gift for the people of Karachi.