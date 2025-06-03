PM Shehbaz announces committee to review KP's share in NFC Award

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced the formation of a committee to review Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) share in the NFC (National Finance Commission) Award.

Addressing a Jirga in Peshawar, the prime minister paid tribute to the people of KP, stating that their historic sacrifices can never be forgotten. He highlighted KP’s unwavering support in the 1947 referendum, calling it proof of their strong commitment to the creation and support of Pakistan.

Calling KP a land of brave and honorable people, the prime minister said that tribal elders and residents of the province are known for their dignity and courage. He also described Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the most beautiful province in Pakistan.

Field Marshal Asim Munir, federal ministers, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, KP cabinet members and others attended the event.

The prime minister revealed that the enemy launched a surprise attack on Pakistan. He recalled how the Field Marshal informed him at 2:30am about India’s aggression. He praised the leadership of the Field Marshal, saying India learned a lesson it will never forget.

The prime minister stated that friendly countries are also pleased with Pakistan’s victory against India. He emphasized that the prayers of the Pakistani people were a key factor during the conflict with India.

He also highlighted the bravery of Pakistani soldiers who, whenever called by the homeland, left their families behind to defend the borders. He expressed confidence that Pakistan would rise as a great nation in the economic field as well.

Regarding recent tensions, the prime minister condemned India’s threats to cut off water supplies and warned that any further hostile actions would be met with a firm response. He said India suffered a humiliating defeat and accused Prime Minister Modi of licking his wounds.

The prime minister assured that India would always remember Pakistan’s retaliatory actions. He condemned India’s attacks on innocent Pakistani civilians.

Addressing domestic security, the prime minister confirmed that funds for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will continue until terrorism is completely eradicated. He praised KP’s frontline role in the war against terrorism and stressed the need to modernise the KP police force.

He also noted that over Rs70 billion have been allocated to KP in different phases. He recalled that in 2010, the first agenda item of the NFC Award was counter-terrorism in KP, and all provinces unanimously agreed to allocate one percent of funds for the war against terrorism.