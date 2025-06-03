Child exploitation gang tracked down: Talal Chaudhry

German national suspected as ringleader of gang

Tue, 03 Jun 2025 17:42:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry claimed on Tuesday that a major network involved in sexual exploitation of children had been captured.

Speaking at a joint press conference in the federal capital alongside Director General of Cybercrime Waqaruddin Syed, Chaudhry clarified that PECA (Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act) was not intended to suppress journalists’ voices.

He emphasised that regulating social media was a necessity of the time and that Islamabad aimed to bring it under proper oversight.

He stated that adapting to modern challenges was essential and highlighted the cybercrime wing’s recent success in dismantling a significant criminal network.

According to him, the wing's purpose is not censorship but protection, and the government plans to establish cybercrime offices in every district.

The minister revealed that the Cybercrime Wing received complaints daily and recently uncovered a network operating in Muzaffarabad, involved in the sexual exploitation of children. Videos of the abuse were being sold on the dark web, he added.

Waqaruddin Syed added that a German national was believed to be the ringleader of the network, and efforts were under way to apprehend him.

The videos were being sold in the international market and circulated through platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram. He also noted that the authorities were working closely with Interpol and that punishments for child sexual exploitation had been increased.