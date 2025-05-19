Three POs wanted in murder cases arrested from UAE

Crime Crime Three POs wanted in murder cases arrested from UAE

The arrest of the accused was carried out in a close coordination with the UAE police

Follow on Published On: Mon, 19 May 2025 01:50:49 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Crime Control Department (CCD) in an operation in UAE have tracked down three proclaimed offenders wanted in murder cases.

According to a CCD spokesperson, the suspects have been identified as Aftab Afzal, Armaan Goraiya and Muhammad Amin. They have been nabbed with the help of Interpol. The suspects were wanted by Gujranwala and Toba Tek Singh police in murder cases.

The spokesperson added that Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar had assigned the task of arresting these dangerous proclaimed offenders to the CCD.

The arrest of the accused was carried out in a close coordination with the United Arab Emirates Police. The spokesperson said that the CCD arrested the three proclaimed offenders from the United Arab Emirates in a short period of time, adding all resources are being utilised to bring the criminals to justice.

