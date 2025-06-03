PTI left with no option but to launch protest movement, says Imran Khan

Pakistan Pakistan PTI left with no option but to launch protest movement, says Imran Khan

Imran Khan open to talks with establishment, says Barrister Gohar

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 03 Jun 2025 17:06:21 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar revealed details of his recent meeting with party founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, stating that the meeting took place in connection with the Toshakhana-2 case.

Speaking to media representatives afterward, Gohar quoted Imran Khan as saying that all avenues for him have been closed, leaving no option but to launch a protest movement.

According to Gohar, Imran Khan announced that instead of calling for protests in Islamabad alone, demonstrations would take place across the country and that he himself would lead the movement. Khan has directed that all protest-related instructions be issued to Omar Ayub.

Barrister Gohar added that while no specific timeframe for the protests has been set, Imran Khan would announce it himself. He also stated that Khan declared himself as the “Patron-in-Chief” of PTI from now on and will continue to make all party decisions as he did before.

Responding to rumors about changes in party leadership, Gohar said such speculation is being spread deliberately. He confirmed that he remains the party chairman and warned of consequences if this position is compromised.

Read also: Imran Khan refuses polygraph test for fourth time in May 9 cases

Regarding protest responsibilities, Gohar stated that, unlike in the past, these would not be handled solely by Ali Amin Gandapur; instead, different individuals would be assigned different roles. He said that Imran Khan had not shown mistrust in party leadership and was aware of the sacrifices made by members.

Gohar reiterated his own preference for resolving issues through dialogue, a path he believes should still be pursued. However, he said Khan feels that all options have been blocked, pointing to alleged rigging in the Sambrial elections as an example. Despite spending two years in prison, Khan has consistently favoured dialogue and peaceful solutions, Gohar said.

He concluded by stating that the PTI will not harm Pakistan under any circumstances and will exercise its right to peaceful protest.

Gohar criticised the judicial system, claiming that Khan’s cases are not being heard and courts are not ruling on reserved seats. He stressed the need for common sense to prevail and said that while no current dialogue is underway, Imran Khan has kept the door open for negotiations with the establishment.