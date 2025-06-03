Punjab imposes Section 144 near airports, airbases ahead of Eidul Azha

Authorities warn those who fail to follow the rules will face strict legal action

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has enforced Section 144 within a 15-kilometre radius of all airports and air force bases across the province from June 5 to 20 to ensure flight safety ahead of Eidul Azha.

The Punjab Home Department issued a notification which said the activities such as pigeon flying, fireworks, drone and laser light use, and dumping of animal waste have been strictly prohibited under Section 144(6) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898.

The ban will be in force from June 5 to June 20 and will be applicable across all areas surrounding Pakistan Air Force bases and airports in Punjab.

A government spokesperson said the decision were taken to safeguard human lives and property, as such activities pose a serious threat to flight operations and passenger safety.

“Pigeon flying, fireworks, drones, and laser lights can disrupt flights and endanger aircraft. Similarly, throwing waste in open areas attracts birds, which increases the risk of bird strikes during takeoff and landing,” the spokesperson added.

All DCs across Punjab are directed to ensure proper clean-up drives and waste management near airports to keep birds at bay.

Authorities have also warned that those who fail to follow the rules will face strict legal action.

This temporary arrangement is part of broader efforts to keep the skies safe and prevent any unwanted incidents during flight operations.

