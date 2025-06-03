Pakistan, Italy vow to bolster bilateral ties

Atta Tarar addressed a ceremony in Islamabad held to mark Italy's National Day

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that Italy is an important economic partner of Pakistan, and volume of their bilateral trade has crossed $1 billion.



He was addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Monday held to mark Italy's National Day.

The minister extended heartiest greetings to the government and people of Italy on behalf of government and people of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan and Italy have a rich history of bilateral relations based on mutual trust, cooperation and commitment to global peace and development.

The minister said that both countries are keen to establish a comprehensive, long-term partnership.

He said the two countries have an effective dialogue mechanism under the Strategic Engagement Plan since 2013 and they are keen to have regular dialogue on political and economic matters.

Attaullah Tarar said that Pakistan looks forward to hosting the next meeting of the Pak-Italy Joint Economic Commission.

He said that Italy is an attractive destination for Pakistani students and currently about 3500 Pakistani students are studying in Italy.

The minister lauded the tireless efforts of Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Marilina Armellin and her team in strengthening the mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.