Inflation-stricken man, two young sons commit suicide
Pakistan
The man took poisonous tablets which left him and his two sons dead on spot
KHANPUR (Dunya News) - A labourer, along with his two children, allegedly committed suicide out of frustration over penury.
The man took poison which left him - Abdul Rehman, 32, and his two children Umair, 11, and Sufyan, 9, dead on the spot. However, his daughter - 7-year-old Asifa - is said to be out of danger.
Rescue officials said Abdul Rehman took poisonous tablets after giving those to his two disabled sons and a daughter. They were shifted to hospital in a critical condition.
The man used to work as a tractor-trailer driver and had been unemployed for some time.