In-focus

Inflation-stricken man, two young sons commit suicide

Inflation-stricken man, two young sons commit suicide

Pakistan

The man took poisonous tablets which left him and his two sons dead on spot

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

KHANPUR (Dunya News) - A labourer, along with his two children, allegedly committed suicide out of frustration over penury. 

The man took poison which left him - Abdul Rehman, 32, and his two children Umair, 11, and Sufyan, 9, dead on the spot. However, his daughter - 7-year-old Asifa - is said to be out of danger. 

Also Read: Man commits suicide after killing wife, daughter 

Rescue officials said Abdul Rehman took poisonous tablets after giving those to his two disabled sons and a daughter. They were shifted to hospital in a critical condition. 

The man used to work as a tractor-trailer driver and had been unemployed for some time.

 

Related Topics
Pakistan



Related News