Man commits suicide after killing wife, daughter

Published On: Fri, 20 Dec 2024 07:13:04 PKT

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – A man gunned down his wife and daughter and later took his own life over a domestic issue in Khachiwala here on Thursday.

Accused Ishaq shot dead his wife Perveen and daughter Arooj following an altercation over an issue.

Police said the accused committed suicide after the double murder. Dead bodies were shifted to hospital for autopsy.

COMMITS SUICIDE; WOMAN MURDERED

Two persons –among them a woman- were dead in as many incidents in Karachi and Khanpur, Dunya News reported.

In Ghuri Pull, near Abu Bakar Masjid, a man committed suicide after cutting his throat.

He was identified as Adil. On information, police reached the spot and started investigation after shifting the dead body to hospital.

In Sadar police jurisdiction of Khanpur, a man shot dead his daughter-in-law. Accused Mukhtiar was arrested. Police shifted the dead body to hospital for further investigation.

