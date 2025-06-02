Govt notifies Eidul Azha holidays

Updated On: Mon, 02 Jun 2025 17:30:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The federal government on Monday announced public holidays for Eidul Azha.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, there will be four public holidays for Eidul Azha.

Cabinet Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal issued the holiday notification.

As per the notification, Eid holidays will be observed from Friday, June 6 to Monday, June 9.

A couple of days ago, the federal government announced four Eidul Azha holidays.

According to reports, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had approved four days of holidays from June 6 (Friday) to June 9 (Monday).

The provincial governments have not yet made their own announcements regarding the holidays.

The first day of Eidul Azha in Pakistan will fall on June 7 (Saturday).



