10 Pakistanis rescued from human traffickers in Iran

Pakistan Pakistan 10 Pakistanis rescued from human traffickers in Iran

Iranian authorities foil trafficking bid; victims handed over to Pakistani Embassy

Follow on Published On: Mon, 02 Jun 2025 17:13:18 PKT

TEHRAN (Web Desk) - In a major operation against human traffickers in Iran, ten Pakistani nationals have been rescued.

Following the operation by Iranian authorities, the rescued individuals were handed over to the Pakistani Embassy.

According to reports, these individuals had been held hostage by traffickers who falsely promised to take them to Europe.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran, Mudassir Tipu, thanked Iranian officials for their efforts and stated that the rescued Pakistanis are being well cared for and provided with all necessary facilities.

The ambassador emphasised that human trafficking is a serious issue and urged Pakistani citizens not to fall for illegal or suspicious offers.

He also warned parents and young people not to risk their lives and futures by trusting fake agents and smugglers.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office also expressed gratitude to Iranian authorities for the successful operation and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening regional cooperation to combat human trafficking.

