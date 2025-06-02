PML-N victory in by-poll reflects people's trust in govt policies: CM

Congratulates PML-N winner Hina Arshad Warraich

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has congratulated PML-N candidate Hina Arshad Warraich for winning by-election in PP-52, saying her victory shows people’s trust in Punjab government’s policies.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said the government will come up with the expectations of the people of Sambrial, adding the PML-N's stunning victory is an expression of the people's confidence in the government's policies.

Maryam Nawaz said that the success of the PML-N candidate is the result of continuous selfless service to the people. The people have recognised those who serve and those who spread sedition and mischief, the CM added.

Under the leadership of PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the journey of development is continuing rapidly, and the fruits will reach everyone, CM Maryam said.

According to unofficial results of all 185 polling stations in the PP-52 by-election, PML-N's Hina Arshad Warraich won the election with 78,419 votes.

PTI-backed Fakhir Nishat Ghuman came remained second with 40,037 votes. PML-N candidate Hina Arshad Warraich won by a margin of 38,382 votes in 185 polling stations.

