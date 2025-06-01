PTI accuses govt of rigging in PP-52 by-election

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas has strongly lamented alleged rigging in Sialkot by-election, warning they will not let anyone steal the mandate again in Sambrial.

Speaking at a press conference in the federal capital, he said the PTI has already won the PP-52 seat in the Feburary 8 elections, but the vote was hijacked.

“Today once again, the people turned out in huge numbers, but the PML-N thugs created chaos and showed their true colours,” he added.

Waqas said that PTI workers were kicked out of polling stations, beaten, and stopped from performing their duties.

He accused the police of backing the rigging, alleging votes were stamped forcibly inside polling stations.

He also raised question about the role of the Chief Election Commissioner, asking what action had been taken to stop the fraud.

“Fake rulers claimed popularity, but Sambrial has exposed them,” he concluded.

