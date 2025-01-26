PTI to form grand opposition alliance: Sheikh Waqas

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) to form grand opposition alliance: Sheikh Waqas

Says PPP as a coalition partner is blackmailing the government

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf information secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram has it has been decided that the PTI will not sit with the government on a negotiation table because of its alleged dishonest behaviour, adding the party will form a grand opposition alliance.

Appearing on Dunya News programme ‘TONIGHT with Samar Abbas’, Sheikh Waqas Akram said that the government itself called a meeting on Jan 28; PTI did not ask for the meeting; it was PTI that could give opportunity, not the negotiation committee that would give opportunity to continue talks.

“We will not invite the PPP for the grand opposition alliance. It is as a coalition partner is blackmailing the government,” the PTI leader said.

“If PPP is not happy with the government, why it does not part ways with it. If Bilawal Bhutto is giving Shehbaz Sharif opportunity to complete five years in government, why he is ‘weeping,” the PTI central information secretary said.

It was Ali Amin Gandapur who first greeted Junaid Akbar for becoming KP PTI president. It is the CM’s privilege to go along with the state machinery, Sheikh Waqas Akram said.

