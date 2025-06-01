In-focus

PML-N can't win election without state machinery, says PPP's Hasan Murtaza

He allleged that PML-N were only masters in preparing Form 47

SIALKOT (Dunya News) - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Punjab General Secretary Hasan Murtaza has alleged that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) cannot win elections without the use of state machinery.

Speaking to the media, Murtaza claimed that the PML-N has neither a clear agenda nor a strategy, adding that “they are only masters in preparing Form 47.”

He expressed confidence in the PPP's resurgence in the current electoral contest, stating, “The PPP will make a comeback in this election despite five decades of suppression.”

Murtaza clarified that the PPP does not seek to return to power in Punjab through any external support. 

