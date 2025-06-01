More PTI's MPs may face disqualification in May 9 cases: Barrister Aqeel

The PTI has failed to form an opposition alliance

Sun, 01 Jun 2025 02:01:39 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - State Minister for Law Barrister Aqeel Malik has said more PTI’s MNAs and MPAs may be disqualified in May 9 riot cases,

Appearing on Dunya TV programme ‘TONIGHT with Samar Abbas’, Barrister Aqeel Malik said the PTI had already given a final call, but it failed in its objective, adding the party leadership had fled after abandoning its workers.

‘The PTI has also failed to form an opposition alliance. How it is possible that Imran Khan will monitor the movement while staying in jail. We have never cornered the opposition, it was their activities that cornered them,’ the state minister said.

He said the PTI could contact the NA speaker's negotiation committee, adding Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif repeatedly invited the PTI to talks.

If PTI takes a step, the government will also move forward for dialogue and political reconciliation, the PML-N leader said.