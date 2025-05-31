Surab attack: ADC Hidayatullah Buledi laid to rest in native town

Pakistan Pakistan Surab attack: ADC Hidayatullah Buledi laid to rest in native town

Hidayatullah Buledi embraced martyrdom during fight with the terrorists

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 31 May 2025 22:10:50 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The Namaz-e-Janaza of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) from Surab, Hidayatullah Buledi was offered in FC Headquarters, Quetta on Saturday.

Hidayatullah Buledi embraced martyrdom during fight with the terrorists.

Yesterday, the terrorists of Fitna-al-Hindustan attacked in Surab district. The terrorists took local people hostage, looted banks and damaged government property.

Around 20 to 30 terrorists attacked the market, roughed up women and children, and looted the bank.

Hidayatullah Buledi fought bravely against the terrorists and embraced martyrdom.

As soon as FC forces arrived, the attackers fled the scene.

According to the Balochistan government spokesman Shahid Rind, the militants aimed to challenge the writ of the state but failed to break its resolve.

His body was later sent to his native town for burial.

Earlier in the day, two people were killed while seven others sustained injuries in a powerful blast in Quetta.

According to police, the tragic incident took place near Killi Mangla area and it targeted tribal leader Abdul Salam Bazai.

Also Read: ADC martyred fighting off terror attack in Surab, bank looted and homes torched

As many as seven people were initially reported injured in the explosion, which police believe was a targeted attack.

Among the deceased are tribal leader Abdul Salam Bazai and his brother Abdul Nafay Bazai.

The rescue teams reached the site shortly after the explosion.

All the injured and deceased were immediately shifted to the nearby hospital.