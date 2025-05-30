ADC martyred fighting off terror attack in Surab, bank looted and homes torched

SURAB (Dunya News) – A tragic terror attack hit Surab district of Balochistan as militant from the group “Fitna-tul-Hidustan” stormed the city on motorcycles, targeting soft spots like a bank and government officer’s residence.

Around 20 to 30 terrorists attacked the market, roughed up women and children, and looted the bank.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Hidayatullah Baloch stood his ground and was martyred in action in order to save the civilians.

As soon as FC forces arrived, the attackers fled the scene.

According to the Balochistan government spokesman Shahid Rind, the militants aimed to challenge the writ of the state but failed to break its resolve.

Security forces, including FC, police, and Levies, have now launched a search and clearance operation in the area.

The government has vowed to crack down hard on all anti-state elements.



