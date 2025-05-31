British-Pakistani lawyers condemn India's call for withdrawal from Indus Waters Treaty

Dr. Mohammad Faisal said Indus Rivers system is not just an asset, it is a lifeline for Pakistan.

LONDON (Haseeb Arslan) - In a show of solidarity with the Pakistani nation, British-Pakistani lawyers and experts gathered at a meeting convened by the High Commissioner of Pakistan to UK, Dr. Mohammad Faisal at Pakistan High Commission London to discuss legal pathways on critical national issues -- foremost among them, the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

The legal experts stressed the need to mobilise international legal opinion and challenge misinformation campaign -- particularly in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. They emphasized that a united legal platform will lead Pakistan’s case in courts of law and public discourse.

Climate experts highlighted that tinkering with the IWT could destabilise fragile ecosystems where the Indus Basin is already under severe climate stress. The experts stated that abandoning cooperation could exacerbate water insecurity across South Asia.

Pakistan has a sound legal and moral case under international law. The legal fraternity in the UK will work together to ensure that Pakistan’s position is understood and respected globally.

High Commissioner Dr. Mohammad Faisal stated that water was not a weapon, rather a shared resource. For Pakistan, the Indus Rivers system is not just an asset, it is a lifeline.

Undermining that lifeline threatens our economy, our people and regional peace. India, as a responsible member of international community, has to return to its international obligations and honour the commitments that it has made by negotiating and signing the treaty, stated the High Commissioner.

