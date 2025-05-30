CM Maryam announces medical college in Layyah

LAYYAH (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday announced a medical college in Layyah.

Addressing a ceremony held for the distribution of scholarships and laptops in Layyah, Maryam Nawaz emphasized her commitment to ensuring that no one is deprived of technology or education.

“The construction of medical college in Layyah will begin without any delay,” said the chief minister.

She added that more projects would be announced for the people of Punjab in the years to come.

“I am accountable to you, the youth of this province. What you are receiving today is your right—not a favour,” Maryam Nawaz said, while addressing a large number of students.

The chief minister said that she has increased the scholarships from 30,000 to 50,000 while the laptop distribution have also been increased from 30,000 to 100,000 units annually.

“I want our students to stand on their own feet. If the state fails to act like a mother, it is neglecting its duty,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz also spoke emotionally about her connection to the people of Layyah, expressing heartfelt gratitude for the love and respect she received.

“Layyah may be a small city, but it is very close to my heart—just like Dera Ghazi Khan,” she said.