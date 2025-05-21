CM Maryam pledges round-the-clock efforts for people of Punjab

She says many positive changes have taken place in just one year

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said the provincial government is working day and night to improve the lives of the people of Punjab.

She stated that many positive changes have taken place in just one year.

Chairing PML-N parliamentary meeting, CM Maryam praised the armed forces for successfully countering Indian aggression.

She highlighted key achievement in health, including the free supply against negligent hospital staff.

CM Maryam mentioned steps like launching ‘Clinic on Wheels,” fast-tracking Punjab‘s first cancer hospital and offering insulin and other critical medicines at patients’ doorsteps.

She also stressed her focus on education, revealing plans to build 50,000 new classrooms and spend Rs110 billion on school facilitations.

She added that 1.3 million poor families received ration through ration cards, and metro bus projects in Faisalabad and Gujranwala will kick off this year.

