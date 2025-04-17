Punjab's culture close to my heart, says CM Maryam

There’s no match for the energy of bhangra beat, no matter what song you play

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that Punjab’s culture is close to her heart and prayed for the province to always remain joyful and prosperous.

Speaking at the Panjabi Cultural day event at the Alhamra, she exposed her pride in her Punjab identity, stating, "Punjabi is a beautiful language and those who speak it should wear it like a badge of honour.”

She recalled her love for Punjab’s soil and traditions, even during the difficult days of exile under former General Musarraf’s rule.

She said, “There’s no match for the energy of bhangra beat, no matter what song you play”.

Maryam highlighted positive economic trends, including a rising stock market, foreign investment and talks on reducing inflation electricity prices.

She highlight her government’s efforts to ease public burdens, provide better healthcare and soon announce step for artists’ welfare.

"We are taking steps to provide relief to the people,” she added.

