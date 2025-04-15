Punjab committed to promote tourism as industry, Maryam tells ECO

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that the Punjab is ready to welcome tourists and vowed the provincial government committed to promoting the tourism sector as an industry.

The chief minister was talking to a 25-member delegation from the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO), which included permanent representatives from the CMOs of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, Iran, and Pakistan. The delegation was led by ECO Secretary-General Asad Majeed Khan.

She said “the Punjab government is upgrading tourist destinations not just in Lahore, but across the province,” ensuring every possible facility to both local and international tourists.

Chief Minister Maryam expressed gratitude to Turkmenistan for supporting the designation of Lahore as the ECO Capital.

She said expressed her love and admiration for the city of Lahore. She told the delegates “I have great love for Lahore — a city that blends ancient and modern culture. Lahore is not just a city but a living museum of history. Its streets, and its archaeological sites bear witness to its glorious past. The people of Lahore embody love and hospitality, and their warmth is unmatched.”

She said her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has been overseeing the restoration of ﻿cultural ﻿heritage of Lahore.

“The gardens of Lahore, the Royal Fort, and UNESCO World Heritage Sites are a testament to the city’s grandeur,” she added.

The chief minister informed the participants that the “Punjab is emerging as a center for business, technology, and services. The province holds immense potential in agriculture, technology, tourism, education, industry, and other sectors. The groundwork has been laid for foreign investors to invest in all these areas.”

On this occasion, ECO Secretary-General Asad Majeed said Pakistan joined the ECO in 1992 during the rule of Nawaz Sharif.

The ECO delegation praised the efforts of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and her team for enhancing Lahore’s beauty, restoring its culture and developing tourism. Members of the delegation presented the Chief Minister with a beautiful piece of calligraphy and other commemorative souvenirs.

Earlier, Chief Minister Maryam welcomed the delegates in Lahore. Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb briefed the participants on the salient features of the project.