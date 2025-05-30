Two Pakistanis among 57 UN peacekeepers honoured posthumously at solemn ceremony

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gave away the awards for the fallen peacekeepers.

Published On: Fri, 30 May 2025 04:18:11 PKT

UNITED NATIONS (APP) - The United Nations honoured 57 military, police, and civilian peacekeepers from 32 countries, including two from Pakistan, who paid the ultimate price for the cause of peace last year serving the missions around the world, at an impressive ceremony Thursday that marked the annual International Day of UN Peacekeepers.

Among the posthumous awardees of Dag Hammarskjold medals are: Sepoy Muhammad Tarique and Havildar Ahsan Ullah Khan who both served with UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Who presided over the ceremony in the Trusteeship Council Chamber at UN Headquarters in New York, gave away the awards for the fallen peacekeepers which were received by ambassadors of the countries they hailed from. The awards for the civilians, who lost their lives in line of their duty, were received on behalf of their families by the UN Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support, Atul Khare.

Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, accompanied by the Mission’s Military Adviser Col. Umar Shafique, attended the ceremony and accepted the awards, along with other heads of missions and their military attaches.

The UN chief also presented awards to the 2024 Military Gender Advocate of the Year, Squadron Leader Sharon Mwinsote Syme from Ghana and the UN Woman Police Officer of the Year award to Superintendent Zainab Gbla of Sierra Leone. Both of them also serve with the United Nations Interim Security Force in Abyei (UNISFA).

The first UN peacekeeping operation was established in 1948 and today more than 68,000 civilian, military, and police personnel are posted at 11 missions in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Pakistan is the 5th largest contributor of uniformed personnel to UN Peacekeeping, the UN’s flagship activity. It currently deploys more than 2,800 military and police personnel to the UN peace operations in Abyei, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cyprus, Somalia, South Sudan and Western Sahara.

The Day pays tribute to their unwavering service and sacrifice while honouring more than 4,400 blue helmets who have died in the line of duty over the past 77 years – 57 in 2024 alone.

This year’s theme focuses on the future of peacekeeping and Secretary-General Guterres noted that “peacekeepers face increasingly complex situations in an increasingly complex world.”

He highlighted growing polarisation and division across the globe, threats such as terrorism and deadly misinformation targeting peacekeepers, as well as challenges that transcend borders ranging from climate change to transnational crime.

“Now more than ever, the world needs the United Nations -- and the United Nations needs peacekeeping that is fully equipped for today’s realities and tomorrow’s challenges,” he said.

The Secretary-General stressed that “it is essential that peacekeepers have what they need to do their jobs” and “this is the shared responsibility of the United Nations and Member States.”

The UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, said, “Our personnel are our most important capability. The sacrifices made by our peacekeepers call for more than remembrance; they demand action.”

He added, “Throughout its history, peacekeeping has always adapted to ever-changing contexts to achieve results. The future of peacekeeping hinges on our collective commitment to continue to adapt and invest -- so we can continue delivering hope and protection where it’s needed most.”

The International Day of UN Peacekeepers was established by the UN General Assembly in 2002, to pay tribute to all men and women serving in peacekeeping, and to honour the memory of those who have lost their lives in the cause of peace.

