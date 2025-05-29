Noor Wali Mehsud slammed for misusing religion to justify extremism

Religious scholars argue that Noor Wali manipulates Islamic teachings to justify violence

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Noor Wali Mehsud, the leader of a banned extremist group, has come under sharp criticism for misrepresenting Islamic teachings and promoting sectarian hatred under the guise of religion.

According to religious scholars and analysts, Mehsud permits cooperation with non-Muslims against fellow Muslims — a move that directly contradicts the core Islamic principles of justice, unity, and brotherhood. Critics liken his actions to the dangerous ideology of the Khawarij, a historical group known for declaring other Muslims as unbelievers and inciting internal conflict.

Religious scholars argue that Noor Wali manipulates Islamic teachings to justify violence, disregarding centuries of authentic scholarship. “His views are not supported by any recognized Islamic institution or scholar,” one analyst stated. “He is a self-proclaimed authority distorting Islam to serve his extremist agenda.”

It has also been alleged that Noor Wali’s group is receiving support from foreign intelligence agencies, using religion as a tool to destabilise Pakistan. This, critics say, is a betrayal of Islamic teachings, which strictly forbid seeking the help of enemies against fellow Muslims.

Scholars across the Muslim world have unanimously condemned Noor Wali’s ideology, stressing that true Islam promotes peace, mercy, and unity. “Islam teaches brotherhood, not bloodshed,” one scholar noted. “His narrative is rooted in extremism and harms the very fabric of the Ummah.”

Observers warn that such extremist views not only threaten social harmony but also weaken Muslim unity. They urge the community to collectively reject this false narrative and stand firm in upholding the true values of Islam — peace, justice, and mutual respect.

