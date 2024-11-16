Noor Wali Mehsud's plan to secretly enter Pakistan exposed

Terrorist Noor Wali is planning to enter Pakistan through Shawal in Waziristan

Updated On: Sat, 16 Nov 2024 15:25:27 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The nefarious design of Fitna-Al Khwarij leader Noor Wali to secretly enter Pakistan was exposed on Saturday.

According to sources, terrorist Noor Wali is planning to enter Pakistan through Shawal in Waziristan.

He wants to record a video in Pakistan before fleeing again to Afghanistan. The video would be released once he reaches again in Afghanistan.

Noor Wali wants to give a message to other terrorists that he is in Pakistan, said the sources.

The defence experts said that Noor Wali wanted to record a video due to the pressure he was facing from other terrorists.

The terrorists of lower tier are frustrated from the absence of Noor Wali in Pakistan and his lavish lifestyle in Afghanistan.

The morale of terrorists is already on the decline due to the successful Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) carried out by the security forces of Pakistan.

Earlier, an audio recording of Noor Wali surfaced revealing his efforts to prevent terrorists from leaving Pakistan.

In the leaked audio, Noor Wali, speaking in Pashto, urged militants not to allow any fighters to turn back, emphasising that no one should change their course.

Defense experts have stated that the audio served as clear evidence that the Fitna-Al Khwarij leadership was hiding in Afghanistan, with their safe havens in the country being supported by the Afghan Taliban.

They pointed out that Noor Wali was misleading his followers in the name of jihad.