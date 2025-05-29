President Zardari calls for unity to strengthen democracy

He was talking to a PPP delegation from South Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari said that all the segments of the society should be consulted to find long-term solutions to public problems.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) from South Punjab at the Governor’s House, Lahore on Thursday.

The delegation included former PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf, MPA Mumtaz Ali Chang, Makhdoom Shahabuddin and MNA Makhdoom Tahir.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed the President on issues being faced by the South Punjab.

A detailed discussion was held on various issues and matters of public concern.

President Zardari appreciated the role of all political forces in strengthening democratic values. He emphasized that promoting the political dialogue is crucial for the continuity of democracy and the stability of institutions.

Earlier, Asif Ali Zardari reached Lahore from Islamabad on a three-day visit.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan received the President at Lahore Airport.

During his stay in Lahore, President Zardari also attended the concluding ceremony of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Gaddafi Stadium as chief guest.

He also held meetings with senior leaders and workers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) during Lahore visit.