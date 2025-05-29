Shaukat Yousafzai urges PTI leadership to rebuild trust with workers amid internal discord

Yousafzai acknowledged growing unrest within the party

LAHORE (Dunya News) — Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Yousafzai has called on the party leadership to engage with disillusioned workers and present a clear stance regarding the party’s direction, especially the efforts to secure the release of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Yousafzai acknowledged growing unrest within the party. “There is internal discord, and pressure is building among the workers. A lack of strategy is becoming evident,” he remarked.

He stressed that since the leadership has been appointed by Imran Khan himself, it was their responsibility to make decisions and lead with clarity. “Imran Khan will never compromise, but the party must clearly explain why he is still imprisoned.”

Yousafzai emphasised the need for a peaceful political movement. “We cannot threaten the government, but we can apply moral pressure. The leadership must come forward with a decisive position,” he said.

Reiterating that the top priority remained securing Imran Khan’s release, he warned that party workers were growing anxious. “The leadership must take workers into confidence. If they take to the streets on their own, it could lead to problems. We need to be prepared for a long-term political struggle.”