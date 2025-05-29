Report reveals Rs 106 million in damages to public property during May 9 riots in Lahore

Dozens of government vehicles were vandalised in nine different police jurisdictions

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) — Dunya News has obtained detailed documents revealing the extent of damage caused to public property during the violent incidents on May 9 in Lahore.

According to the documents, the total estimated loss from the destruction of surveillance cameras, government vehicles, and traffic signals amounts to Rs 106.8 million. During the unrest, 21 vehicles belonging to the police and Rangers were destroyed across different parts of the city.

In total, dozens of government vehicles were vandalised in nine different police jurisdictions, causing damage worth Rs 82.2 million.

The documents further state that near Jinnah House, 12 vehicles, including a single-cabin vehicle belonging to the Rangers, were damaged. Traffic signals and related equipment sustained damage valued at Rs 5.3 million.

Safe City cameras suffered losses of approximately Rs 14.1 million, while at Girja Chowk in Cantt, cameras worth Rs 2.56 million were damaged.

Additionally, surveillance equipment worth Rs 518,000 was damaged near Sherpao Bridge, and public property damage worth another Rs 518,000 was recorded at Qurtaba Chowk, Jail Road, and Shalimar Chowk.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after Mr Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

His party workers vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commander's House.