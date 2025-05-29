PM Shehbaz departs for Tajikistan after concluding Azerbaijan visit

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz departs for Tajikistan after concluding Azerbaijan visit

It is expected that several agreements will be signed between the two countries

Follow on Published On: Thu, 29 May 2025 10:15:54 PKT

BAKU (Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has concluded his visit to Azerbaijan and has now departed for Tajikistan.

According to sources, during the two-day visit, the PM is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Tajikistan where he will discuss trade, energy, and investment with the Tajik leadership.

It is expected that several agreements will be signed between the two countries.

It is worth noting that during Prime Minister Sharif's recent visit to Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev announced an investment of $2 billion in Pakistan during a trilateral summit.

While addressing the summit, the PM had said that India wants to block Pakistan’s water, which will never be allowed to happen. He emphasised that water is Pakistan’s lifeline, and India’s threats to cut off water to Pakistan are absolutely unacceptable.