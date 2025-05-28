Senate by-election in Punjab postponed

Ongoing case concerning reserved seats in the Supreme Court became reason for postponement

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Senate by-election scheduled for tomorrow in Punjab have been postponed due to an ongoing case concerning reserved seats in the Supreme Court.

Polling was originally scheduled to take place on May 29.

According to sources from the Election Commission, the election will be held later.

Officials stated that a new senator will be elected once the Punjab Assembly’s electoral college is complete.

It is worth noting that the provincial election commission had approved the nomination papers of four candidates for the vacant seat of the upper house.

The seat became vacant following the passing of Professor Sajid Mir.