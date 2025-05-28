Security forces eliminate four terrorists in Balochistan IBO

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The security forces killed four terrorists of a banned outfit in an intelligence-based operation carried out in Musakhel area of Balochistan on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out following a tip-off, during which an exchange of fire took place.

The suspects were reportedly attempting to plant a bomb on a highway in the Rarasham area.

The security sources further stated that weapons and explosives were recovered from the militants during the operation.

The suspects were identified as Saleem, Bakht, and Akbar, who were earlier involved in the attacks on passenger buses in the Rarasham and other areas.

Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Earlier, the security forces killed nine Indian-sponsored terrorists in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said ISPR.

According to the military’s media wing, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in Dera Ismail Khan, on the reported presence of Indian sponsored khwarij.

Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in Tank district and in ensuing fire exchange, two more Indian-sponsored khwarij were killed by the security forces.