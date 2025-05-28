Rain, gusty winds expected across country today

Wed, 28 May 2025 12:11:08 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Various regions of Pakistan are likely to experience rain with strong winds today (Wednesday), according to the Meteorological Department.

In Punjab, yesterday’s rainfall and gusty winds brought relief from intense heat, making the weather more pleasant for residents.

The Met Office forecasted further rain and gusty winds in Lahore today, with temperatures expected to range between 28°C and 38°C.

Rain with thunder is also likely in parts of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Cloudy weather is predicted in Islamabad and surrounding areas, while areas such as Murree, Galiyat, D.G. Khan, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Dir, Swat, Malakand, and Kurram may also receive rainfall with strong winds.