CII declares child marriage ban bill un-Islamic

Council held meeting under chairmanship of Dr Allama Raghib Naeemi

Updated On: Tue, 27 May 2025 23:57:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) declared the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s ‘Prohibition of Child Marriage Bill 2025’ and the National Assembly’s ‘Prohibition of Child Marriage Bill’ as un-Islamic.

According to a statement, the council held a meeting under the chairmanship of Dr Allama Muhammad Raghib Naeemi.

The council stated that setting an age limit, declaring marriage below 18 as rape, and imposing penalties on it do not conform with Islamic rulings. However, the council emphasized discouraging child marriages and rejected the bill.

The council also mentioned that this bill was not referred to the National Assembly or Senate for consideration.

The council highlighted that instead of making thalassemia tests compulsory before marriage, raising awareness by keeping it optional is preferable.

Regarding marriage, the council suggested protecting it from unnecessary legal complications in light of Islamic teachings.

On dowry, it clarified that forcing the bride’s family to give gifts or the groom’s family making demands contradicts Islamic teachings.

The council opined that married women should have the choice to keep their own domicile or adopt their husband’s after marriage, and emphasized amending succession law sections 15 and 16 to protect women’s rights.

A special committee was formed to make the Auqaf Department more effective by reviewing its structure and services.