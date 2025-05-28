Centre planning to impose Governor's Rule in KP, says Yousafzai

Says PTI founder is ready for talks with those who hold real power

Wed, 28 May 2025 00:03:37 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai has claimed that a plot is being hatched to impose Governor’s Rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking on Dunya News’ programme “Dunya Meher Bukhari Kay Sath,' he said that the country needed unity not division.

He stated that the PTI founder was ready for talks with those who hold real power, but the government was doing everything to widen the political divide.

“Even the PPP protesting against corruption is a sign of the times," Yousafzai said sarcastically, demanding a through probe into recent developments.

He alleged the government wanted to deepen rifts between PTI and the army, adding that the PPP-appointed governor in KP raises serious concerns.

Calling Barrister Gohar a respectable man, Yousafzai urged him to visit Punjab and Sindh to boost worker morale, saying frustration was boiling over. “Workers are asking – what is being done for the founders’ release?” he added.