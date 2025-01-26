PTI set to restructure organisational setup in KP

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is expected to implement major organisational changes in its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter.

According to PTI sources, following the change in provincial leadership, decisions have been made to restructure the organisational setup, including the possible replacement of the provincial general secretary.

Sources further indicate that Atif Khan and Arbab Sher Ali will be assigned key responsibilities, and changes will also be made in PTI’s district-level organisations.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shaukat Yousafzai dismissed the news suggesting rifts with the party.

Speaking at a private news programme, he said PTI had no fear or splits. The PTI founder, he said, meets regularly with the PTI leaders to discuss political issues.



