Imran Khan ready for negotiations, says Aleema

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, has once again hinted at possible negotiations, urging authorities to come forward and talk openly instead of staying behind the scenes.

Speaking to the media while heading to meet Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, Aleema stated that the PTI founder is willing to engage in dialogue and is even open to a give-and-take approach.

"What harm has our brother done to you?" she asked. "Tell us what Imran Khan should give up so you will release him. Don’t stay in hiding—come forward and talk to us. Secret talks won’t work."

Aleema further commented on PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan’s remarks: "If Barrister Gohar has good news, let us know too. Ask him why he said the founder will be released on the 5th."

She revealed that a nationwide protest movement will be launched by PTI and shared Imran Khan’s clear stance: "I won’t call anyone to Islamabad, as snipers are stationed here."

Aleema said the PTI founder has instructed party members to prepare for a protest campaign and added that he is monitoring everything.

"PTI stands for an ideology, and there is no room in the party for those playing on both sides of the wicket," she added.

She also conveyed Imran Khan’s complaints from jail: "I’m not even being given the basic rights granted to ordinary prisoners. I’ve only spoken to my children once in eight months, and I’m not allowed to meet my sisters despite court orders. What kind of law is this?"