Policeman martyred in attack on polio team in Noshki

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on an anti-polio team in the Killi Mohammad Hassani area

NOSHKI (Dunya News) – A policeman was martyred in an attack on anti-polio team in Balochistan's Noshki on Tuesday.

According to police sources, unidentified gunmen opened fire on an anti-polio team in the Killi Mohammad Hassani area, resulting in the martyrdom of policeman Abdul Waheed.

His body has been shifted to a local hospital, they said and added that members of the polio team remained unharmed.

It is learnt that the authorities have temporarily suspend the polio vaccination campaign in the district which was launched a day ago.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the Balochistan government Shahid Rind stated that the martyred officer Waheed belonged to Jamalabad, Noshki.

"We pay tribute to his ultimate sacrifice while fulfilling his duty," the spokesperson said.

Rind said that the polio campaign is a national duty and any attack on it is intolerable. He called the incident a conspiracy aimed at sabotaging the campaign and spreading fear.

He said that action against terrorists will be intensified and the Balochistan government will further strengthen protection for polio teams and security personnel.

Attack on polio team unacceptable: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack, calling it “unacceptable.” He expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of the policeman and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

Naqvi condemns

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also condemned the incident and paid tribute to the martyred police officer Waheed.

He expressed deep sympathy with Waheed’s family, calling his sacrifice the highest honour. “We stand with the grieving family,” he said.

Naqvi vowed that those who attack the efforts to ensure a safe and healthy future for children will face an iron hand.

