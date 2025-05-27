New details expose India's role in PIA flight 544 hijacking to stop Pakistan's nuclear tests

Defense experts said India has always been an enemy of Pakistan’s security

Updated On: Tue, 27 May 2025 10:20:16 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Latest revelations have emerged exposing how India used its proxies to hijack a flight of Pakistan International Airlines in 1998 to put pressure on Pakistan to halt its nuclear programme.

Sources said India has long used its proxies to fuel terrorism in Pakistan. In May 1998, India employed terrorists to halt Pakistan from nuclear tests.

They revealed that on May 25, 1998, India-backed terrorists hijacked PIA Flight 544 with an aim to prevent Pakistan’s nuclear tests.

The terrorists tried to spread India’s agenda under the name of Balochistan, but in reality, India used these terrorists against Pakistan.

The terrorists had hijacked the plane on the nod of India, but Pakistani officials foiled the neighbouring country’s plan at Hyderabad airport.

Defense experts said India has always been an enemy of Pakistan’s security, but its defence remains invincible.

India continues to attempt to create unrest in Pakistan through its sponsored proxies, with involvement in attacks ranging from the Jaffer Express to the Khuzdar school bus attack.

