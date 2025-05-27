Pakistan values Iran's role in Muslim Ummah: PM

TEHRAN (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said Pakistan valued Iran’s role in the Muslim Ummah and looked forward to advancing mutual goals of peace, development and harmony.

In a post on X, he said, “Honoured to call on His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran. I sought his views especially with regards to the current challenges faced by Muslim Ummah. We also exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interests. ”

“I thanked him for Iran’s role as a mediator and for expression of its concern for Pakistan during the recent crisis in South Asia,” he added.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday said Pakistan and Iran will continue to work together to deepen the bilateral ties in trade, connectivity and combating terrorism.

In a post on X, he said, “Had a cordial and warm meeting with Iranian President Pezeshkian. I thanked Iran for the visit of their Foreign Minister and expressions of concern over recent developments in South Asia.”

“I reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation with Iran for peace, prosperity and regional stability and for the mutual benefit of peoples of both countries. We will continue to work together to deepen our bilateral ties in trade, connectivity and combating terrorism,” he added.

